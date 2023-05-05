Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

One Person Killed in Crash in North Hampton, NH

The crash remains under investigation by state police

By Marc Fortier

Adamari_y_Alaia_se_disfrazan_y_te_ensenan_a_decorar_para_Halloween.jpg
FILE

One person is dead following a crash on Route 1 in North Hampton, New Hampshire, on Thursday night.

North Hampton police were called to a report of a crash on Route 1 near Granite Road around 9:44 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they determined that a Honda Civic was headed south on Route 1 when it crossed over the double yellow line, the continuous middle turn lane, a second double yellow line and struck a Hyundai Tucson that was headed north.

The driver of the Tuscon, 25-year-old Alex Price, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he later died.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The driver of the Civic, 37-year-old Matthew Meisner, of Hampton, sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Due to the severity of the crash, state police responded to the scene and took the lead on the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to contact Trooper Nathaniel Goodwin at Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@dos.nh.gov or at 603-545-4288.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire May 4

Police Make Arrest in NH Workplace Shooting; Victim in Critical Condition

New Hampshire May 3

NH Man Faces More Charges Over Explosive Devices

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us