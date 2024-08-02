Massachusetts

One person killed in crash on I-495 in Middleborough

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 495 in Middleborough, Massachusetts.

State police said the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on I-495 north. They said the crash involved multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer.

The name of the crash victim has not been released.

State police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.


I-495 north in Middleborough has been shut down for the duration of the investigation, with traffic being diverted of the highway at Route 105.

