One person killed in crash on I-95 in Mass. overnight

The victim's name has not been released

By Marc Fortier

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 north in Mansfield, Massachusetts, overnight.

State police said they responded to the crash around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Their preliminary investigation determined that a car had collided with the rear-end of a box truck.

A passenger in the car died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, state police said. Their name has not been released.

The middle and right travel lanes were temporarily shut down due to the crash investigation and emergency response.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

