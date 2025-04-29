One person killed in Maine house fire

One person was killed in a house fire in Warren, Maine, on Monday morning.

The Warren Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 259 Ridgewood Drive shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, they found a person dead inside the residence.

The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office was called in to conduct an investigation.

Fire investigators spent the day Monday processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.

The victim's body was taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta to determine the identity and the cause and manner of death.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire marshal's office.