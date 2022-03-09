One Person Killed in Milton Car Crash

One person was killed in a car crash Tuesday night in Milton, Massachusetts.

First responders were called to the scene of the crash on Blue Hill Avenue around 6:30 p.m. The crash involved a truck and another car.

Three people were taken to the hospital, two with serious injuries, the Milton Fire Department said Tuesday night. Police did not identify the victim when they confirmed one person died Wednesday morning.

The Norfolk District Attorney and the Milton Police Department are investigating. No further information was immediately available.

