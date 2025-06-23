One person killed in mobile home fire in NH

One person was killed in a mobile home fire in western New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said.

Fire officials said the Unity Fire Department responded to a report of an outside fire at 299 Quaker Ciy Road around 6 p.m. Sunday. Arriving crews found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, and began working to extinguish the blaze.

Mutual aid was called in from a half dozen neighboring communities.

One person was found dead inside the mobile home, fire officials said. An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the person's identity and confirm the cause and manner of their death.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Unity Fire Department are investigating the origin and cause of the fire. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the fire marshal's office at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.