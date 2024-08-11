One person killed in Route 24 crash

A person is dead after a crash on Route 24 near the Berkley/Taunton town line.

Massachusetts State Police said they responded to the fatal crash on Route 24 north in Taunton Friday night.

This evening, we are responding to two fatal crashes: one on Route 24 north in Taunton and another on Route 6 west on the Sagamore Bridge.



🛣️Please take care on the roads

📵Put your cell phone away and

🚙Wear your seatbelt



Your safety and the safety of others depends on it. pic.twitter.com/Kp7WIhKy8y — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 10, 2024

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports the crash happened right near Exit 17, where there was a white van in the woods off the roadway.



There was no immediate word on what led to the crash, or information on who died.