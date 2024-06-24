One person killed, second suffers life-threatening injuries in western Mass. crash

One person was killed and a second suffered critical injuries in a crash in western Massachusetts on Sunday.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:55 p.m. Sunday on Route 9 near Anderson Road, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

A 21-year-old man from Monson died at the scene, authorities said, and a second person in the vehicle, a 20-year-old Warren resident, was taken by medical helicopter to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester with life-threatening injuries.

Two people in the other vehicle -- both Ware residents -- were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and are expected to survive.

None of the names of those involved in the crash have been released.

No charges have been filed, the district attorney's office said.

The crash remains under investigation by Ware police and state police assigned to the district attorney's office.