Person seriously injured after crash in Norton

One person was seriously injured after a car crash in Norton, Massachusetts on Thursday morning.

Norton Police say they responded to the area of 95 North Washington Street at around 1:36 a.m. for a report of a car that had crashed into a utility pole and a tree.

Authorities say the driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

Crews remained on scene for hours to repair the broken utility pole, according to police.