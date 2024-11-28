Massachusetts

Person seriously injured after crash in Norton

Norton Police say they responded to the area of 95 North Washington Street at around 1:36 a.m. for a report of a car that had crashed into a utility pole and a tree.

Police car lights. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Getty Images

One person was seriously injured after a car crash in Norton, Massachusetts on Thursday morning.

Norton Police say they responded to the area of 95 North Washington Street at around 1:36 a.m. for a report of a car that had crashed into a utility pole and a tree.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities say the driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

Crews remained on scene for hours to repair the broken utility pole, according to police.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us