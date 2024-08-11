One person seriously injured after stabbing in East Boston

Authorities are investigating a stabbing in East Boston on Saturday night.

Boston Police say they responded to the area of 246 Border Street at around 9:41 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say they found a victim with multiple stab wounds when they arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, according to police.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Police say a crime scene was also found in the rear of the building.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.