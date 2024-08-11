East Boston

One person seriously injured after stabbing in East Boston

Boston Police say they responded to the area of 246 Border Street at around 9:41 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Getty Images

Authorities are investigating a stabbing in East Boston on Saturday night.

Boston Police say they responded to the area of 246 Border Street at around 9:41 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say they found a victim with multiple stab wounds when they arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, according to police.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Police say a crime scene was also found in the rear of the building.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Boston 17 hours ago

Woman struck by falling sign in Boston's Downtown Crossing

Cape Cod 13 hours ago

Woman dead after multi-car crash on Sagamore Bridge; driver arrested

This article tagged under:

East Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us