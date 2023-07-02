One person seriously injured from fireworks in New Hampshire

One person was injured in an incident involving fireworks in Derry, New Hampshire on Saturday night.
Derry Fire received a 911 call of a person injured on Schruman Drive at about 9:17 p.m.
Fire crews say they located a man suffering serious injuries.
The man was transported to Elliot
The incident remains under investigation.
Derry Fire offered safety tips for fireworks during this 4th of July weekend:
- Never try to re-light fireworks that have not ignited fully.
- Keep water or hose close-by in case of a fire.
- Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
- Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
- After fireworks are discharged, douse the remaining packaging/device with water before
discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
- Never mix the use of fireworks with the use of alcohol or drugs