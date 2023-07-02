One person seriously injured from fireworks in New Hampshire

One person was injured in an incident involving fireworks in Derry, New Hampshire on Saturday night.

Derry Fire received a 911 call of a person injured on Schruman Drive at about 9:17 p.m.

Fire crews say they located a man suffering serious injuries.

The man was transported to Elliot

The incident remains under investigation.

Derry Fire offered safety tips for fireworks during this 4th of July weekend: