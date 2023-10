One resident was displaced following a fire in Boston on Friday morning.

The Boston Fire Department said it responded around 9:30 a.m. to a fire on Trustman Terrace in East Boston.

One resident was displaced, but no injuries were reported, the department said.

Companies working at a fire this morning at approximately 09:30 at 14 Trustman Terrace East Boston. One resident was displaced, and there are no injuries to report , the cause of the fire is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ElHaU4iZxC — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 6, 2023

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.