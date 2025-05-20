Only 2 New England towns make US News & World Report list of best 100 places to live

Three other local communities made the top 250

Five New England towns were included in U.S. News & World Report's "250 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2025-26" list, including four in Massachusetts.

But only two communities cracked the top 100.

The report, which surveyed people from 250 major cities, analyzed responses across difference indexes, which accounted for quality of education and health care, house affordability, crime rate, culture and leisure offerings and more.

The New England communities included on the list included No. 19 West Hartford, Connecticut; No. 51 Newton, Massachusetts; No. 224 Waltham, Massachusetts; No. 226 Somerville, Massachusetts; and No. 231 Brookline, Massachusetts.

Here's a look at U.S. News & World Report's state-by-state rankings:

Connecticut

West Hartford

Stamford

Norwalk

Norwich

Danbury

Greenwich

New Britain

New Haven

Waterbury

Bridgeport

Maine

Portland

Bangor

Lewiston

Massachusetts

Newton

Waltham

Somerville

Brookline

Cambridge

Pittsfield

Malden

Worcester

Framingham

Quincy

New Hampshire

Nashua

Manchester

Rhode Island

Cranston

Warwick

Pawtucket

Providence

Vermont

Burlington

