Only 2 New England towns make US News & World Report list of best 100 places to live

Three other local communities made the top 250
Five New England towns were included in U.S. News & World Report's "250 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2025-26" list, including four in Massachusetts.
But only two communities cracked the top 100.
The report, which surveyed people from 250 major cities, analyzed responses across difference indexes, which accounted for quality of education and health care, house affordability, crime rate, culture and leisure offerings and more.
The New England communities included on the list included No. 19 West Hartford, Connecticut; No. 51 Newton, Massachusetts; No. 224 Waltham, Massachusetts; No. 226 Somerville, Massachusetts; and No. 231 Brookline, Massachusetts.
Here's a look at U.S. News & World Report's state-by-state rankings:
Connecticut
- West Hartford
- Stamford
- Norwalk
- Norwich
- Danbury
- Greenwich
- New Britain
- New Haven
- Waterbury
- Bridgeport
Maine
- Portland
- Bangor
- Lewiston
Massachusetts
- Newton
- Waltham
- Somerville
- Brookline
- Cambridge
- Pittsfield
- Malden
- Worcester
- Framingham
- Quincy
New Hampshire
- Nashua
- Manchester
Rhode Island
- Cranston
- Warwick
- Pawtucket
- Providence
Vermont
- Burlington
The full report can be found here.