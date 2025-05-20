New England

Only 2 New England towns make US News & World Report list of best 100 places to live

By Marc Fortier

The sun rises as seen from Newton, Massachusetts, on October 1, 2012. AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Three other local communities made the top 250

Five New England towns were included in U.S. News & World Report's "250 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2025-26" list, including four in Massachusetts.

But only two communities cracked the top 100.

The report, which surveyed people from 250 major cities, analyzed responses across difference indexes, which accounted for quality of education and health care, house affordability, crime rate, culture and leisure offerings and more.

The New England communities included on the list included No. 19 West Hartford, Connecticut; No. 51 Newton, Massachusetts; No. 224 Waltham, Massachusetts; No. 226 Somerville, Massachusetts; and No. 231 Brookline, Massachusetts.

Here's a look at U.S. News & World Report's state-by-state rankings:

Connecticut

  • West Hartford
  • Stamford
  • Norwalk
  • Norwich
  • Danbury
  • Greenwich
  • New Britain
  • New Haven
  • Waterbury
  • Bridgeport

Maine

  • Portland
  • Bangor
  • Lewiston

Massachusetts

  • Newton
  • Waltham
  • Somerville
  • Brookline
  • Cambridge
  • Pittsfield
  • Malden
  • Worcester
  • Framingham
  • Quincy

New Hampshire

  • Nashua
  • Manchester

Rhode Island

  • Cranston
  • Warwick
  • Pawtucket
  • Providence

Vermont

  • Burlington

The full report can be found here.

