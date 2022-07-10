Open Air Pedestrian Market Comes to Jamaica Plain

Crowds are expected to gather at an open air pedestrian market in Jamaica Plain on Sunday.

The market, which is open between 9a.m. and 3p.m., runs from Jackson Square to Centre and South Street. The area remains open only to walkers, bicyclists, and roller skaters.

There are a number of temporary parking regulations and road diversions to ensure safety in the area. Tow trucks were seen early Sunday morning enforcing parking bans.

The city is urging people to rent blue bikes or take the MBTA to avoid major congestion.

Jason Gregoricus, who heads the JP Business and Professional Association, says many in the area are looking forward to the event.

"It's going to be so fun. Thank you Michelle Wu for planning this," said Gregoricus. "It is magnificent and we embrace it fully and if you don't embrace it then there's something terribly wrong with you."