Open Newbury Street to Return to Boston in Late September

Boston's Newbury Street will again be closed to traffic on Sunday, Sept. 26, officials announced Monday, bringing the popular pedestrian jubilee back after several days in August.

"Open Newbury Street provides a unique opportunity to expand access to one of Boston's flagship destinations," Mayor Kim Janey said in a statement. "I encourage residents and visitors to support our small businesses impacted during the pandemic and enjoy a day of open-air shopping and dining."

The street will be closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., with parking restrictions on Newbury and nearby streets enforced starting at 5 a.m.

Open Newbury Street will continue the next two Sundays.

Thousands of pedestrians turned out to the first Open Newbury Street in August.

“It’s nice to finally see people out, getting the feeling of normalcy, especially today when it’s such a beautiful day out,” said Justin Nathan, of Framingham.