Open tolling lanes on I-95 in Hampton, NH, to close for 3 months

Changes begin Tuesday in Hampton, New Hampshire, as the open tolling lanes on Interstate 95 will be closed.

Drivers will have to use regular toll lanes instead. Those lanes accept both cash and E-ZPass.

The state is closing the high-speed lanes so they can replace the electronic toll equipment.

The full system is expected to take about three months to replace, with the open tolls reopening in January.