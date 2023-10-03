Opening statements begin Tuesday in case of man accused of killing NH couple

Opening statements are expected to begin on Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Concord, New Hampshire, couple last year.

Logan Clegg, 27, is charged with two counts of second degree murder, as well as falsifying evidence and a charge for being a convicted felon in possession of a gun in the killings of Stephen and Djeswende "Wendy" Reid.

Authorities have been gathering new evidence against Clegg since the killings in April of 2022. Clegg maintains his innocence.

The arraignment for Logan Clegg in Merrimack County Superior Court has been waived and a bail agreement has been filed.

Prosecutors said the couple left their apartment home in Concord at around 2 p.m. on April 18, 2022, to go for a walk. Three days later, their bodies were found discarded in a wooded area of a hiking trail near their apartment; they had been shot multiple times.

Clegg was arrested in Vermont last October, and he has been held without bail since then. Clegg is charged with “knowingly” causing the deaths of 67-year-old Stephen and 66-year-old Djeswende by shooting them multiple times, according to authorities. He also is charged with alternate second-degree murder counts “for recklessly” causing their deaths “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life” by shooting them.

Opening statements are set to begin at 9 a.m. There are at least 89 witnesses set to testify in the case. The trial will be held in Merrimack Superior Court and could last up to two weeks.