Opening Statements to Begin in Trial of Teen Taken Into State Custody Over Diagnosis

Opening statements will begin Tuesday in the trial of a family who sued Boston Children’s Hospital after a dispute in a teen’s diagnosis prompted the state to take custody of the girl.

Justina Pelletier, of Connecticut, was 14 when she was taken from her family and placed into Massachusetts state custody in 2013. She was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease at Tufts Medical Center, but Boston Children’s Hospital said her issues were psychiatric.

After Pelletier’s family fought Boston Children’s diagnosis, they attempted to take her back to Tufts but allegations of medical child abuse arose. The teenager was then placed into the care of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

Now 21, Pelletier suffered “severe and debilitating psychiatric trauma as a result of being held against her will in a locked psychiatric ward,” the lawsuit states.

Boston Children’s Hospital denies the allegations of medical malpractice and said it would “vigorously defend the care our clinicians provided.”

The trial will begin Tuesday at Suffolk Superior Court.