Singer Driven From Belarus for Speaking Out Tries to Rebuild

By Mark Pratt

A Belarusian opera singer who almost lost it all for publicly opposing his nation's authoritarian leader is rebuilding his life in the U.S. Ilya Silchukou lives in suburban Boston with his wife and three children and teaches music to middle school students while he tries to revive his singing career. The baritone was the lead soloist at Belarus' national opera, but was fired for publicly opposing President Alexander Lukashenko after the nation's 2020 election, which many said was fraudulent. He has started performing again and is trying to secure auditions at major U.S. opera houses. His hope is to one day return to Belarus.

