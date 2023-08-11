‘Operation Hot August Nights' cracks down on crime in Brockton

Massachusetts State Police worked with Brockton police to crack down on violent crime and other issues that affect the quality of life in the city.

Operation Hot August Nights is what police call a zero-tolerance mission to patrol the city, and included members of Massachusetts State Police, Brockton Police and Massachusetts Environmental Police working from the ground and the air.

It began in the afternoon Wednesday and resulted in 35 arrests and five criminal summons, according to State Police. The alleged crimes included dangerous dirt bike rides on city streets, assault, fleeing a traffic stop, parole violations, and drug charges, among other things.

Police released video that provides a snapshot of the operation from the eyes of the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing. There were two helicopters over the city to help track any suspects trying to escape ground units.