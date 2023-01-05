Opus in Salem Is Closing; New Concept Coming to the Space

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A North Shore restaurant and bar known in part for its live music venue downstairs is shutting down and being replaced by a new spot under the same ownership.

According to an article from Vanyaland, Opus in Salem is closing its doors, with the restaurant part on the ground floor saying farewell after business hours on Saturday, January 7 while the Opus Underground music club had its final night on New Year's Eve. The post mentions that parent company Serenitee Restaurant Group (Maggie's Farm, 15 Walnut, Cala's Restaurant, Hale Street Tavern, The Spot, Minglewood Harborside, Alchemy), is reconcepting the space, though no details have been given as to the plans--and it doesn't appear that live music will be part of those plans.

The address for Opus (and Opus Underground) is 87 Washington Street, Salem, MA, 01970. The website for both can be found at https://www.salemopus.com/