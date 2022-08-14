Orange Line and Green Line Closures Worry Daily Commuters

The MBTA will be shutting down the Orange Line, and parts of the Green Line for maintenance starting Friday, August 19 through Sunday, September 18.

The maintenance goal of the closure is to improve the T's reliability and speed. And even though the closure is only for a month, it has commuters dependent on the rail system apprehensive.

“The whole work place environment is affected by this," said one daily commuter of the T.

"It's going to affect a lot of people just getting to work."

“Instead of leaving at 6:30 from my house I’ve probably got to leave at 5:30[a.m.]. Eight hours a week. Probably a few hours of pay here & there," one person said describing how they'll have to adapt to the closure.

The MBTA plans on offering shuttle busses, commuter rail service, and free blue bikes as ways to ease the worries many commuters have about getting around during the closure.

"I haven’t rode a bike in almost 25 years," said one person in response to the news of free bikes being offered as an alternative.

“Make sure that the busses are on time to get people to work, to get people to school & we’ll see how it works," said one commuter in response to the news of the alternatives being offered.