Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
mbta

Orange Line Train Disabled, Smoke Seen Rising From Tracks

Bus shuttles are operating between Oak Grove and Community College in the meantime, the MBTA said, and commuters should expect delays of up to 15 minutes

By Mary Markos

@PJayG

A disabled Orange Line train was emitting smoke on the bridge over the Mystic River Thursday morning, leaving passengers to walk across the tracks on foot, video footage shows.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., smoke was coming from the head car of the southbound train approaching Assembly Station. The MBTA didn't say what caused the issue, only that it was disabled due "a mechanical problem."

Power was turned off between Wellington and Assembly, the MBTA said in a statement. The Somerville Fire Department was on scene. 

All passengers exited the train. A passenger posted photos and videos of the smoke coming from the tracks on Twitter as well as passengers walking along the tracks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Bus shuttles are operating between Oak Grove and Community College in the meantime, the MBTA said. Commuters should expect delays of up to 15 minutes. Trains may be asked to stand by at stations, according to the MBTA.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Foxborough

Janitor Arrested After Hidden Camera Found in Bathroom, Foxborough Police Say

heat wave

Day 3 of Oppressive Heat Marks Official Heat Wave, Prompts Health Concerns

No further information was immediately available.

Orange Line Map

This article tagged under:

mbtafireOrange Line
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us