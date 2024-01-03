Animal Rescue League of Boston

Organizations unite for guinea pig adopt-a-thon

Multiple Massachusetts organizations are uniting for a fee-waived guinea pig adoption in hopes to find new homes in 2024 for over 100 guinea pigs.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL), Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA), Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts (ASPCM), Dakin Humane Society, and Lowell Humane Society will all be taking part in the event from January 5 to January 7.

The adoption fees for these guinea pigs will be waived during the event.

This event is happening after populations of guinea pigs have increased at animal shelters due do different circumstances, including 55 taken in by the ARL and MSPCA last week.

The sale of guinea pigs has been banned in pet stores in Boston unless the stores has partnered with a rescue organization. This ban helps promote adoption and cut down the number of abandoned guinea pigs in the area, according to the ARL in a press release.

