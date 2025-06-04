Organizers prepare to reenact Battle of Bunker Hill in Gloucester

It has been 250 years since the Battle of Bunker Hill, a critical moment in history for both the country and Massachusetts. Colonial troops defended elevated positions around Boston Harbor, turning aside two of three British attacks.

"We lost, and the British were successful in getting to the top of the hill," explained Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin. "On the other hand, they took more casualties."

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

But a lot has changed since June 1775. Charlestown is now a busy Boston neighborhood crammed with houses, cars and businesses, complicating efforts to reenact the iconic moment.

As a result, Gloucester is stepping in to fill that role.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We have different scenes for the different locations," said Bunker Hill 250 reenactment organizer Brent "Ringo" Tarr. "The British will be landing at Half Moon Beach. Then we'll have two other battles that will happen at the same time."

Watch the full video of the reenactment of the Battle of Lexington, part of Saturday's Lex250 celebration. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Stage Fort Park is set to host the reenactment with a grassy slope serving as Bunker Hill and the sea beyond playing the role of Boston Harbor.

The maritime elements are what make this endeavor so special. Multiple ships will be used in the historic retelling.

"Ardelle is going to be the HMS Lively, shooting the first shot," said Maritime Gloucester Executive Director Michael De Koster. "We're going to have four historic vessels that are part of the reenactment."

The all-out effort aims to recreate history in more ways than one.

"There's really no other location that fits the bill," said Tarr.

The Bunker Hill Reenactment will be held on June 21 and 22, with the program beginning at 8:30 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Those interested in attending are encouraged to take the train or make a parking plan.