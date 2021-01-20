OSHA Cites Mass. Businesses, Nursing Homes for COVID-19 Violations

More than 20 Massachusetts businesses and nursing homes have been cited by OSHA for coronavirus-related violations, according to reports.

In fact, most of the businesses facing fines are local nursing homes, including the Life Care Centers of Littleton, Leominster and Merrimack Valley and CareOne of Lowell, The Lowell Sun reports.

In the latest rebuke of its efforts to control COVID-19, Life Care Center of Littleton - its corporate name Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley LLC - has been hit with OSHA violations and more than $20,000 dollars in fines, according to The Lowell Sun. The fines are tied to record keeping, respiratory protection and failing to notify osha of an employee death.

The facility has faced scrutiny at all levels of the government throughout the pandemic after at least 14 residents and one nurse died from COVID-19. The nurse who died in April had expressed concerns over the facility's handling of the virus.

According to The Lowell Sun, the fines from all three Life Center locations totaled more than $50,000 dollars.

A spokesperson for all four Life Center locations told The Sun that reasonable efforts were made to comply with OSHA and the violations and fines are being contested.