OSHA Investigation Continues Into Beacon Hill Transformer Explosion

OSHA continues to investigate the cause of an underground transformer explosion steps from the state capitol Tuesday night that injured two utility workers.

The explosion occurred around 6 p.m. Bowdoin Street while the Eversource workers were performing routine maintenance in an underground electrical vault, fire officials said Tuesday. The workers were injured but able to get out of the vault under their own. They were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses described hearing a loud boom and seeing smoke and fire. One woman said she heard a worker scream.

Crews with an environmental recovery company have tented and are roping off the scene of that transformer explosion that injured two Eversource employees doing maintenance in an underground trench in Boston last night. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/ZalfD56VM3 — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 13, 2022

Eversource confirmed two workers were sent to the hospital in the incident, which fire officials said is under investigation by OSHA as an industrial accident.

"At this time, our focus is on our employees’ well-being and making sure they receive the medical treatment and support they need," Eversource said in a statement, noting that the investigation into exactly what happened is ongoing.

Fire crews worked with Eversource to cut the power and put out a fire associated with the explosion.

A witness who lives nearby said he heard the explosion from his bedroom.

"All of a sudden I heard a loud boom. I’m sitting on my bed and I look out my window and I see the manhole cover on fire, and all of a sudden I heard, 'pop pop pop boom,' louder than anything," John Frost told NBC10 Boston.

Another man said after he heard the noise he looked outside and saw a man's clothing falling off of him.

“Basically, there was just like an explosion that happened like two doors down and then, like, all this smoke started pouring down the street," Chris Coyle said. "We just heard like banging over and over. It was happening like every two minutes.”

The initial reports came through as a manhole explosion, prompting officials to ask the public to avoid the area over concerns there would be more. However, fire officials later said the explosion was caused by the transformer. They were investigating what happened.

Images from the scene showed a large fire rescue response blocking the road near Bowdoin and Cambridge streets.

Companies on scene at a manhole explosion across from 37 Bowdoin St downtown Boston. @@BOSTON_EMS has transported 2 @EversourceMA workers to Mass General Hosp. pic.twitter.com/Bq0EskvDGC — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 12, 2022

The city has seen several issues with manholes in recent months. Earlier Tuesday, Boston firefighters briefly shut down Congress Street after smoke came billowing out of a manhole cover at the corner of Quaker Lane.

In June, a woman was injured when two manhole covers blew off on High Street as a result of an over-pressurization underground. And back in May, fire burst from two other manholes on Boylston Street, causing smaller explosions but no injuries.