1 dead, 2 others hurt in head-on crash in Ossipee, NH

One person has died and two others were seriously hurt in a head-on crash on Route 16 in Ossipee, New Hampshire on Thursday.

Ossipee police said they were called to the area near 1179 Route 16 around 6:46 p.m. for the crash. Investigators say a Mazda was traveling south when the driver lost control and crashed head-on with a Toyota Highlander that was traveling the opposite direction.

A passenger in the Mazda suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at Huggins Hospital. The driver suffered serious injuries and was also taken to Huggins for further treatment. The driver of the Toyota, identified as a woman from Massachusetts, also suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the names of those involved have not been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to call the Ossipee Police Department at 603-539-2011.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and reaffirm our commitment to conducting a thorough and respectful investigation," police said in a media release.