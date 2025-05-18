1 dead, another facing DWI charge after crash between dump truck and SUV in NH

A serious crash involving a dump truck in Ossipee, New Hampshire, left one person dead, another driver facing DWI charges and Route 28 closed for more than seven hours Friday.

State Police say troopers were called around 11:47 a.m. to Route 28 for a report of a crash between a 2005 Mack dump truck and a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Once on scene, police determined the commercial dump truck had struck the small crossover SUV, critically injuring the driver.

According to police, a subsequent investigation revealed that Robert Gifford was traveling northbound in his dump truck when he lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over, spilling its contents on the road and striking Dorothy Marshall's SUV, which was traveling in the opposite direction.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Marshall, 80, of Ossipee, died from the injuries she sustained in the collision, police said.

Gifford, 54, of Rochester, who was not injured, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, police said. He's being held on bail at the Carroll County Department of Corrections pending an arraignment that's scheduled for Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

The deadly crash closed Route 28 for about 7.5 hours, while troopers conducted their investigation and emergency personnel worked to remove the involved vehicles and associated debris, including what poured out from the dump truck as it overturned. Traffic was diverted during that period of time at Routes 28 and 171 to a detour Over Route 171 to Pork Hill Road, which reconnects to Route 28 in North Wolfeboro.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information that may assist the investigation is asked to reach out to Trooper First Class Dan Quartulli at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov.

An investigation is ongoing.