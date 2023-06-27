Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

OTTO Pizza to open first South Shore location

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/OTTO Pizza

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A group of pizzerias with roots up north will be opening its first location on the South Shore.

According to a tweet from @BigOnTheCeltics, OTTO Pizza is planning to open in South Weymouth, with a check on the space showing a sign up for the spot on the ground floor of the Mio residential complex on Trotter Road (opposite the South Weymouth commuter rail station). Once it opens, the new location of OTTO will join others in Andover, Arlington, Beverly, Boston's South End, the Boston/Brookline line (by BU), Brookline's Coolidge Corner, Cambridge's Harvard Square, Lynnfield, Newburyport, and South Boston along with other locations in New Hampshire and Maine (where it was first established).

The address for the upcoming location of OTTO in South Weymouth is 39 Trotter Road, Weymouth, MA, 02190. The website for all locations is at https://www.ottoportland.com/

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!

[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us