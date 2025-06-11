Boston

Out of the blue, Boston's full of Bluebikes

There's a Bluebike bonanza going on in Boston.

By Eli Rosenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the weather warming up, and more people finally emerging from a winterlong slumber, one thing is clear: More and more Bluebikes are on the road in Boston.

There is a good reason for this Bluebike bonanza. The city is working to install 100 more docking stations to keep up with demand — a demand that saw riders take more than 5 million rides last year.

The Bluebike system is available in Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, Brookline and beyond.

"It provides a fast and reliable and affordable way to get around the city," said Kim Foltz, program manager for Boston Bikes. "It just really helps connect the city, makes easy access to places for people."

The fact that Boston is relatively flat, and that the bikes leave a small footprint while providing plenty of views, has led more and more people to turn to this alternative form of getting around, though issues remain.

"We want to make sure that there are bikes and docks available for people when they arrive, especially in areas like downtown, like the Fenway, places that just have a very high density," Foltz said.

The city is trying to solve for a common problem: A crush of riders using the bikes to get to Fenway, or another popular area, only to find nowhere to dock their bikes. As it stands right now, 90% of Boston homes have a docking station within a 10-minute walk.

"We just don't have enough capacity to really keep up with the need," she said.

With summer traffic in the city surging, Boston is hoping more drivers turn to bike riders to get around.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsTransportation
