Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
North End

Outdoor Dining Begins for Restaurants in the North End Today

A month after the season officially began in Boston, North End restaurants are ready once again to serve outdoors

By Kirsten Glavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Restaurants in the North End neighborhood of Boston are officially open for outdoor dining starting today.

The outdoor accommodations in the historical Boston neighborhood come a month after the outdoor dining season officially began in Boston. Reasons for the delay stem from financial disputes between North End restaurant owners and Mayor Michelle Wu.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Restaurant owners in the North End were required to pay a $7,500 fee to set up outdoor dining on the city of Boston-owned sidewalks and streets. Additional fees included a $450 payment to the city for each parking spot that was covered up by tables, chairs and road barricades.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

New demands from the city this year also included mandatory car and workers compensation insurance, along with requiring jersey barriers to be used for outdoor dining borders as opposed to ropes or plants for added safety.

However, these obstacles have not deterred restaurant owners in the North End, who are still enthusiastic about their participation despite the added steps it took to get there.

 “The summer time is here," said Dan Pasquale, a restaurant owner in the North End. "We ran one month after everybody else, but we’re ready to go and we’re going to show people a great time. And all the owners and all the managers and all the staff are so excited to put it together for them.”

North End restaurants aren't wasting any time in catching up, with many planning on serving Sunday brunch later today.

More Stories

Boston forecast 2 hours ago

A Beautiful Start to May Includes Sunshine and Milder Temperatures

New Mexico 9 hours ago

Firefighters Battling New Mexico Blaze Brace for Wind

This article tagged under:

North Endoutdoor diningboston outdoor diningnorth end outdoor diningNorth End of Boston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us