Outdoor Dining Ending in Boston's North End Monday

By Katelyn Flint

Sunday's nice weather in Boston's North End was an added bonus for diners looking to eat al fresco.

Outdoor dining's days are numbered in the neighborhood -- Monday is when the city said it will have to come to an end, and restaurants will have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to remove all their patio equipment.

For some, it seems a bit too soon, considering the rest of the city has until Dec. 1 to serve customers outside.

But the owner of Carmelina's, Damien DiPaola said they've already packed up their patio.

"It's been a long-enough season," he said. "I think going from April 1 to Nov. 1 is quite long. I can understand why some residents would be upset having it for all that time. The one thing I don't agree with is having different rule for different parts of the city."

DiPaola is one of several business owners in the North End pushing to get outdoor dining -- a pandemic adaptation -- reinstated next year.

