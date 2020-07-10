Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
mobile floating restaurants

Outdoor Dining in the Sky? Two Businesses Hope to Bring It to Boston

By Greg Ryan Law and Money Reporter, Boston Business Journal

Picture this: You and 21 of your closest friends sitting at a table, suspended 180 feet in the air, overlooking the Encore casino or Fenway Park, savoring eggs hollandaise and sipping on rosé.

It’s a scene that a pair of Massachusetts businesses, Boston-based Corinthian Events and Peabody-based rentals firm Perfect Parties Entertainment Group, are intent on making a reality in Greater Boston in the coming months.

Executives for the businesses see it as a perfect pandemic-era attraction, allowing for outdoor dining while giving patrons the sort of Instagram-ready spectacle they’re missing with so many restrictions in place and vacations hard to come by.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Tropical Storm Fay 22 mins ago

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warning for Parts of New England

sexual assault 24 mins ago

Mass. Gymnastics Coach Charged With Rape of Teen in Stow

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

mobile floating restaurantsoutdoor diningCorinthian EventsPerfect Parties Entertainment Group
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us