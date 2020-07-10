Outdoor Dining in the Sky? Two Businesses Hope to Bring It to Boston

Picture this: You and 21 of your closest friends sitting at a table, suspended 180 feet in the air, overlooking the Encore casino or Fenway Park, savoring eggs hollandaise and sipping on rosé.

It’s a scene that a pair of Massachusetts businesses, Boston-based Corinthian Events and Peabody-based rentals firm Perfect Parties Entertainment Group, are intent on making a reality in Greater Boston in the coming months.

Executives for the businesses see it as a perfect pandemic-era attraction, allowing for outdoor dining while giving patrons the sort of Instagram-ready spectacle they’re missing with so many restrictions in place and vacations hard to come by.

