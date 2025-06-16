Music & Musicians

Boston's inaugural Outloud music festival coming to Suffolk Downs

Tickets are still available for the festival, happening on Saturday

By Lauren Melendez

Boston's first Outloud Music Festival is coming to Suffolk Downs next weekend, with big names and local stars set to take the stage for a special Pride month event.

The vibrant LGBTQ+ event celebrates and profiles queer artistry. Boston's lineup features Kim Petras, Flo Milli, Trixi Mattel, Roxbury artist Oompa and many more.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The resulting lineup is set to bring an eclectic mix spanning several genres.

The festival's executive producer, Jeff Consoletti, spoke with NBC10 Boston about what the event means during a time of uncertainty for the LGBTQ+ community.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Celebration is a form of protest," Consoletti said. "There’s a way to show solidarity and a commitment as a community by being able to come together.”

Roxbury native Oompa agreed.

“It just feels like we’re making the people that want to make us small, smaller," she said. "They have to be quiet for two seconds.” 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

Karen Read 35 mins ago

What are the charges Karen Read is facing? Here's a closer look

Hyde Park 50 mins ago

How a vacant Boston school was transformed into thriving housing for LGBTQ+ seniors

Tickets are still available online.

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us