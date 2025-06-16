Boston's inaugural Outloud music festival coming to Suffolk Downs

Boston's first Outloud Music Festival is coming to Suffolk Downs next weekend, with big names and local stars set to take the stage for a special Pride month event.

The vibrant LGBTQ+ event celebrates and profiles queer artistry. Boston's lineup features Kim Petras, Flo Milli, Trixi Mattel, Roxbury artist Oompa and many more.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The resulting lineup is set to bring an eclectic mix spanning several genres.

The festival's executive producer, Jeff Consoletti, spoke with NBC10 Boston about what the event means during a time of uncertainty for the LGBTQ+ community.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Celebration is a form of protest," Consoletti said. "There’s a way to show solidarity and a commitment as a community by being able to come together.”

Roxbury native Oompa agreed.

“It just feels like we’re making the people that want to make us small, smaller," she said. "They have to be quiet for two seconds.”

Tickets are still available online.