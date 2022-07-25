Now Over 100 Confirmed Monkeypox Cases in New England, CDC Says

Over 100 cases of monkeypox have now been confirmed across New England, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's almost three times as many cases as 10 days ago, when there were just 34.

The bulk of New England's monkeypox cases are in Massachusetts. The CDC says the state now has 79 confirmed cases.

Connecticut now has 19 confirmed cases, according to the CDC. Rhode Island has also seen an uptick and is now at nine cases.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

New Hampshire has 3 confirmed cases, and Maine reported its first case over the weekend, though that has yet to be confirmed by the CDC.

Thus far, Vermont has not had any confirmed cases of monkeypox.

Nearly 2,900 cases have now been reported across the U.S., including 900 in New York, 356 in California, 247 in Florida, 238 in Illinois and 211 in Georgia.

The World Health Organization said Saturday that more than 16,000 cases have been confirmed in 70 countries worldwide. That's up from just over 6,000 cases as of July 4.

Over the weekend, the agency declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. For a disease outbreak to qualify as an international public health emergency, it must be an extraordinary event that poses a health risk to more than one country and may require an immediate, coordinated international response, according to the WHO.

As of last week, Massachusetts had administered 3,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine. Clinics initially started in Boston and Provincetown due to limited supply but have since expanded to Framingham, Lawrence, New Bedford, Randolph, Springfield and Worcester.

Some people infected with monkeypox have faced a difficult road while seeking treatments like antiviral drugs, or even a test to confirm the disease. But why are people struggling to find the help they need? Marshall Allen, author of "Never Pay the First Bill," joins LX News to discuss the difficulties of navigating the U.S. health care system.

Where to get a monkeypox vaccine in Mass.

Local clinics currently offering the monkeypox vaccine are listed below, per the Massachusetts' monkeypox vaccine site:

Fenway Health (Boston): Appointments can be made by calling 617-927-6060 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling 617-927-6060 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Massachusetts General Hospital Sexual Health Clinic (Boston): Appointments can be made by calling 617-726-2748 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling 617-726-2748 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Boston Medical Center (Boston): Appointments can be made by calling 617-414-2803 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling 617-414-2803 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Outer Cape Cod Health Services (Provincetown): Appointments can be made by calling 508-905-2888 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling 508-905-2888 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. JRI Health (Framingham) : Register for an appointment directly with JRI Health. Appointments can also be made by calling 508-935-2960 Mondays and Fridays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursdays between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

: Register for an appointment directly with JRI Health. Appointments can also be made by calling 508-935-2960 Mondays and Fridays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursdays between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Greater Lawrence Family Health Center (Lawrence) : Appointments can be made by calling 978-557-2319 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.to 4 p.m.

: Appointments can be made by calling 978-557-2319 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.to 4 p.m. Health Innovations (Randolph): Appointments can be made by calling 339-987-1956 Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling 339-987-1956 Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Baystate Medical Center Brightwood Health Center (Springfield): Appointments can be made by calling 413-794-4458 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling 413-794-4458 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tapestry Health (Springfield): Appointments can be made by calling 413-586-2016, extension 121, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling 413-586-2016, extension 121, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. AIDS Project Worcester and University of Massachusetts Medical Center (Worcester): Appointments can be made by calling 508-755-3773, extension 113, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling 508-755-3773, extension 113, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Seven Hills Behavioral Health (New Bedford): Appointments can be made by calling 774-634-3725 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling 774-634-3725 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Cambridge Health Alliance (Cambridge/Somerville): Appointments can be made by calling 781-338-0104 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

It's the busiest time of the year in one of the busiest spots on Cape Cod, and amid all the fun in Provincetown, there's growing worry about the spread of monkeypox and what it could mean for seasonal workers.

Who is eligible for the monkeypox vaccine in Mass.?

The Department of Public Health lists the requirements for getting monkeypox vaccine as:

Known contacts identified by public health via case investigation, contact tracing, and risk exposure assessments (this may include sexual partners, household contacts, and healthcare workers); as well as

Presumed contacts who meet the following criteria: Know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox Had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in a jurisdiction with known monkeypox



More people may become eligible when more vaccine doses are shipped to Massachusetts, officials say.