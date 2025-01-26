Over 100 educators going on strike at Tufts University

More than 100 teachers at Tufts University will go on strike beginning Monday.

This comes after 10 months of failed contract negotiations.

This is a 2-day strike, with a rally slated to start at 10 a.m. Monday.

Full-time lecturers at Tufts say they're hitting the picket line, looking for a 3.5% annual raise, a cost-of-living adjustment and a reduction in workload.

They say full-time lecturers at the school are below 80% of the area's median income, making them some of the lowest paid faculty among other colleges in the area. Their union, SEIU Local 509, represents close to 20,000 human service workers and educators throughout Massachusetts.

That includes 121 full-time lecturers at Tufts. They voted to strike after 10 months of failed contract negotiations with the university.

A spokesperson for Tufts says when it comes to both pay and workload, they have a compensation and merit increase philosophy that applies to all faculty and staff.

“The university seeks to adhere to its principles in fairness to all of its employees. We look forward to continuing to work with SEIU to arrive at an agreement."

According to Tufts, lecturers are not teaching these next two days, so students shouldn't miss any classes. If they do, it will be treated the same as a teacher using a sick day.