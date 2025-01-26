Massachusetts

Over 100 educators going on strike at Tufts University

The 2-day strike is set to kick off Monday morning

By Kirsten Glavin

More than 100 teachers at Tufts University will go on strike beginning Monday.

This comes after 10 months of failed contract negotiations.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

This is a 2-day strike, with a rally slated to start at 10 a.m. Monday.

Full-time lecturers at Tufts say they're hitting the picket line, looking for a 3.5% annual raise, a cost-of-living adjustment and a reduction in workload.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

They say full-time lecturers at the school are below 80% of the area's median income, making them some of the lowest paid faculty among other colleges in the area. Their union, SEIU Local 509, represents close to 20,000 human service workers and educators throughout Massachusetts.

That includes 121 full-time lecturers at Tufts. They voted to strike after 10 months of failed contract negotiations with the university.

A spokesperson for Tufts says when it comes to both pay and workload, they have a compensation and merit increase philosophy that applies to all faculty and staff.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 11 mins ago

Crews battle heavy fire at home in Everett; all residents escape safely

Weather 4 hours ago

Looking back: This weekend marks 10 years since ‘Snowmageddon' began in Boston

“The university seeks to adhere to its principles in fairness to all of its employees. We look forward to continuing to work with SEIU to arrive at an agreement."

According to Tufts, lecturers are not teaching these next two days, so students shouldn't miss any classes. If they do, it will be treated the same as a teacher using a sick day.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us