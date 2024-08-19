Over 100 Stoughton students are without a seat on the school bus

Families of 150 secondary students in the Stoughton Public Schools system learned last week that their children will not have bus transportation for the upcoming school year.

The district says they already notified those families who applied but must seek other arrangements. The district's superintendent stated in a press release that the public school system experienced a significant increase in bus applications but is constrained by budget limitations.

The district received 1,529 applications for bus transportation this year, an increase of 162 from last year.

Despite a 7.1% increase in funding, the district could not maintain last year’s level of services, the release stated, because the district reduced the number of buses from 14 to 13.

Seats were allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to those who applied earliest.

All 771 elementary students who applied were accommodated, but only 84% of middle and high school applicants received seats.

The district emphasized that the state funds the two buses allocated for students living in hotels and shelters and does not impact the operational budget.

“It is inaccurate to suggest that these children receiving busing is the reason yours did not,” said Superintendent Dr. Joseph Baeta. “If we were not receiving the funding from the state for the students living in hotels/shelters, we would not be able to have these two additional buses.”

There is no district requirement to provide transportation for students in grades 7-12, and there will be no cost for bus rides for the 2024-2025 school year.

Families expecting bus transportation and have yet to be notified otherwise should receive a postcard this week.

A virtual meeting for parents to ask questions was scheduled for Monday at 6 PM, with the superintendent and communications office present to address concerns.