Over 100 white sharks detected in Maine waters after being tagged in Cape Cod

One hundred and seven great white sharks were tracked from Cape Cod to the Maine coast, according to a new study released by New England scientists.

Researchers tagged sharks off Cape Cod and followed their movements using acoustic receivers from 2012 to 2023. Their tracking efforts increased after the first ever fatal shark attack in Maine in 2020.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The majority of the sharks were detected in shallow waters along the Maine coast from May to December, with numbers peaking in the late summer between July and September.

The scientists cited the Gulf of Maine's rising water temperature as one reason for the seasonal appearance of sharks. The gulf's sea surface temperature has been estimated to be "warming faster than 99% of the global ocean," according to the study's authors.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Ninety of the sharks identified by the researchers appeared in Maine waters after 2019. Many migrated to the state's eastern Casco Bay.

This is the first study to analyze the patterns of the seasonal appearances of great white sharks in the state over time.

The scientists explained that the region of the Maine coast have been relatively understudied in terms of shark movement and habitation. Their work aims to contribute a greater understanding of the appearance of white sharks across the region to ongoing conservation efforts and to beach safety.