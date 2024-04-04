power outages

Over 100,000 without power across Mass. and NH due to nor'easter

An overnight storm brought strong winds and wet snows to parts of the region

By Marc Fortier

Over 300,000 New Englanders lost power Thursday morning as a spring nor'easter brought snow, rain and heavy winds to the region overnight.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported nearly 26,000 customers without electricity as of around 9 a.m.

Around 150,000 customers are without power to the north in New Hampshire, and Central Maine Power is reporting nearly 260,000 customers who have lost electricity in the Pine Tree State.

New Hampshire officials said they were activating the State Emergency Operations Center at enhanced monitoring status at 8 a.m. to support local communities in need of assistance.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“If you lose power, keep you and your family safe,” Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Robert Buxton said in a statement. “Practice power outage safety. Never run a generator indoors. If you come across downed wires, stay away and call 911. If you haven’t lost power yet, take time to prepare you and your family for a possible outage as the storm continues.”

In Vermont, only about 8,600 customers were without power, along with another 7,100 in Connecticut and only about 100 in Rhode Island.

More on the storm

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Mass. feeling impact of nor'easter as storm pounds region

forecast 4 hours ago

Nor'easter batters Mass., NH with heavy rain, sleet, snow and wind: Watch live

This article tagged under:

power outagesMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us