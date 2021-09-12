Over $180,000 Raised at Flutie 5k to Support Autism Community

Hundreds of people turned out Sunday for the 22nd annual Flutie 5k for Autism that was held at the Belkin Family Lookout Farm in South Natick, Massachusetts.

The annual event -- hosted by the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism -- is dedicated to raising awareness and funds to support the autism community.

It was a homecoming for former Boston College and Patriots QB Doug Flutie, who started the Flutie Foundation after his son Dougie Jr. was diagnosed with autism.

Flutie said the event is all about having fun while supporting a good cause.

"This is a community day, this is a day where everybody comes out, has fun, we go for a ruin, walk, whatever it is, and just hang out for the afternoon and have a little picnic," Flutie said.

NBC10 Boston's Jackie Bruno emceed the race while her family ran. Her son Jack Bear was diagnosed with autism when he was just two years old.

Over $180,000 was raised Sunday to help families affected by autism.

The hometown hero and former Patriot quarterback gave an update on his foundation and life ahead of the Flutie 5K benefit race.