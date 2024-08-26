Massachusetts

Over 50 white shark sightings reported off Mass., NH in the past week alone

Several sightings were reported off popular New Hampshire and Maine beaches

By Marc Fortier

A great white shark swimming
Over 50 shark sightings have been reported off the Massachusetts and New Hampshire coast in the past week alone, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app.

Most of the sightings were off Cape Cod and Monomoy Island, but there were also some sightings a bit further north.

On Aug. 21, an 8-foot shark was spotted off Raccoon Island in Quincy. And several sightings were reported off the coast of New Hampshire and Maine as well.

On Aug. 19, a shark was seen off Hampton Beach in New Hampshire, and that same day, two sightings were reported off York Beach in Maine. And on Aug. 21, a shark was spotted off Ogunquit, Maine.

