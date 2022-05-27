Some Boston Streets to Close Overnight Thursday-Sunday, Police Say

Several streets in Boston are closed overnight through Sunday, police announced Thursday.
The closures affect several parts of Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain and Roslindale.
Police didn't give a specific reason for closing the streets in their announcement, beyond a concern for public safety.
The list of closures, as provided by Boston police, is:
- Entire length of Franklin Park Rd and Circuit Dr. barriers placed at: Franklin Park Rd at BHA (Turnaround) and Circuit Dr. - (At the Shattuck Hospital)
- Entire length of Hampden St. barriers placed at: Hampden/Howard & Howard/Norfolk
- Entire length of Proctor St. barriers placed at: Norfolk/Proctor & Proctor/Mass Ave
- American Legion @ BHA Street
- Talbot Ave. to Bernard Street
- Westview @ Westiew Way
- South Street from Washington to Bussey
- Canterbury from Walk Hill to Morton St.
- New Market Square at Southampton
- New Market Square at Mass Ave
- New Market Square at Theodore Glenn Way