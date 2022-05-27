Local

Street Closures

Some Boston Streets to Close Overnight Thursday-Sunday, Police Say

Police didn't give a specific reason for closing the streets in their announcement, beyond a concern for public safety

By Staff Reports

Several streets in Boston are closed overnight through Sunday, police announced Thursday.

The closures affect several parts of Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain and Roslindale.

Police didn't give a specific reason for closing the streets in their announcement, beyond a concern for public safety.

The list of closures, as provided by Boston police, is:

  • Entire length of Franklin Park Rd and Circuit Dr. barriers placed at: Franklin Park Rd at BHA (Turnaround) and Circuit Dr. - (At the Shattuck Hospital) 
  • Entire length of Hampden St. barriers placed at: Hampden/Howard & Howard/Norfolk 
  • Entire length of Proctor St. barriers placed at: Norfolk/Proctor & Proctor/Mass Ave
  • American Legion @ BHA Street
  • Talbot Ave. to Bernard Street
  • Westview @ Westiew Way
  • South Street from Washington to Bussey
  • Canterbury from Walk Hill to Morton St.
  • New Market Square at Southampton
  • New Market Square at Mass Ave
  • New Market Square at Theodore Glenn Way

