Two people were taken to the hospital following an overnight crash in Hopkinton, first responders said.

The crash happened along Interstate 495 North, according to a social media post from the Hopkinton Fire Department. Crews with Hopkinton fire and Westborough fire responded, and a photo shows the serious damage to the car involved. The highway had to be shut down following the crash.

First responders have not released how badly the victims in the crash were hurt.