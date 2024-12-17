Overnight crash involving state police cruiser on Storrow Drive

A Massachusetts State Police cruiser was apparently involved in a crash overnight on Storrow Drive in Boston.
It appeared that a white SUV rear ended the cruiser shortly before midnight on the eastbound side of the road, near Kenmore Square.
It's unclear if anyone was hurt.
Additional details were not immediately available.
