Overnight Fire in Brockton Displaces 10 Residents

A fire overnight in Brockton, Massachusetts, displaced 10 residents from their home.

Brockton fire said they responded to reports of a porch fire on North Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Friday. When they arrived they found heavy fire on a second floor porch. The fire ultimately extended into the second and third floors and an attic.

The porch fire was knocked down quickly, and the interior fire a short time later, fire officials said.

No one was injured.

The house is not believed to be a total loss but is currently uninhabitable, officials said, leaving the 10 people -- 8 adults and two children -- who lived there without a place to live.

Investigators told WJAR-TV they believe improper disposal of smoking materials might have started the fire.

No further details were released.