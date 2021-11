An overnight fire in Cambridge, Massachusetts, forced numerous residents from their home.

The fire broke out shortly after 11 p.m. at a building on Andrew Street and was knocked down within about 30 minutes.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It started as an outside fire before extending to the building.

No injuries were reported, but the home's residents were evacuated.

No further information was immediately available.