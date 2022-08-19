Overnight Fire Sparks Explosions Inside Dudley Warehouse

A large fire broke out overnight at a warehouse in Dudley, causing multiple explosions inside the building that reportedly held chemicals.

Firefighters in Dudley responded to the warehouse to find active fire when they arrived, with reports of chemicals in the building that are used to make wax paper, according to Fire Chief Dean Kochanowski. Crews don't believe the explosions caused hazardous conditions.

Several towns responded to help battle the fire, from both Massachusetts and Connecticut. Firefighters had to use a tanker for water supply, and there was no sprinkler system in the building due to its age.

A wall within the building ended up collapsing due to the heat, and it's a total loss according to fire officials. Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to two fuel tanks outside.

There are no reports of any injuries.