Overnight police investigation at Charlestown Marina

A police investigation has been underway overnight at the Charlestown Marina.

Boston Police have not said much about what type of investigation has been happening, but it appears they were focused around a particular area of the Charlestown Marina, at Pier 8.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Officers were working this scene through the overnight snow and sleet.

Boston EMS has confirmed that they responded to the scene as well, but did not say whether they transported anyone.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

BPD’s crime scene response vehicle was on scene for much of the night. Investigators could be seen with flashlights examining the area around a boat docked at the marina, as well as boarding the boat and examining it from the inside.

That boat was surrounded by crime scene tape.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.