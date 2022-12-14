Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
snow

Overnight Snow Squalls Hit Boston Area

If you're in Greater Boston, you may be waking up to a light dusting of snow on your car and driveway.

Overnight snow squalls turned the city and its surrounding area into a winter wonderland for a brief period.

The squalls hit Boston around 2 a.m. Wednesday, before progressing to the south.

Once the squalls head offshore toward Martha's Vineyard, the Bay State is set for a dry, but cold and windy day.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More snow, rain and wind are due in New England later this week, as a wintry storm brews.

This article tagged under:

snow
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us